The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested two aides of gangster Chhota Shakeel for allegedly handling illegal activities and financial transactions for Dawood Ibrahim’s crime syndicate, PTI reported.

The accused men, Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) are residents of Andheri West in Mumbai. They will be produced before the National Investigation Agency court on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Both of them were apprehended from the western suburbs by the National Investigation Agency team, which is probing the cases against Dawood Ibrahim’s syndicate,” an unidentified police official told PTI.

Interpol issued a red corner notice against Shakeel for allegedly operating an international crime syndicate from Pakistan, ANI reported. A red corner notice is a request for law enforcement officers across the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Shakeel has been accused of extortion, smuggling of narcotics and violent terrorist activities.