The Punjab Police have arrested five persons in connection to Tuesday’s rocket-propelled grenade attack on the state Police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali, PTI reported on Friday. The arrested persons provided them shelter, logistical support and the weapon to those who carried out the attack, Director General of Police V K Bhawra said.

Another accused man, Nishan Singh, is already in the custody of Faridkot Police in a separate case, Bhawra said. Singh is facing several criminal cases, including one related to an attempt to murder and another under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He will also be arrested in this case too.

The police are on the hunt for three persons who involved in firing the rocket-propelled grenade. The police claim to have identified a nexus between militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and gangsters linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, PTI reported.

The main conspirator, Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district is a close associate of gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, the police told PTI, adding that Rinda has likely taken shelter in Pakistam

Around 7.45 pm on May 9, a missile weapon hit the police intelligence building located in Sector 77 in Mohali, resulting in an explosion and destruction of windowpanes on one floor. There were no casualties from the blast, but a wall of the building was damaged in the incident.

The building houses offices of senior police officers, including Inspector General-rank officials. A hospital, a school and an Army forces preparatory academy are located in the vicinity.