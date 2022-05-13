Twenty-six persons died in Delhi on Friday after a major fire broke out in a building near the city’s Mundka metro station, ANI reported. More than 40 persons have been hospitalised with burn injuries, according to NDTV.

Atul Garg, the director of the Delhi fire department, confirmed that 20 bodies have been recovered from the three-storey commercial building. Fire department officials have rescued 60 to 70 persons from the building, PTI reported. However, more persons are believed to still be trapped inside.

Twenty-four fire engines have been deployed for the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Fire near Mundka metro station, Delhi: 1 woman dead in the fire. Rescue operation continues with about 15 fire tenders at the spot, as per DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer district pic.twitter.com/okHUjGE7cn — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

The Mundka police station received a call about the fire at 4.45 pm, The Times of India reported. Police officials broke the windows of the building and rescued some of the persons inside.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that according to preliminary inquiry, the building had offices of private companies. The fire erupted at the first floor office of a company that manufactures close-circuit television cameras and routers is located, he said, according to PTI.

The owner of the firm has been taken into police custody.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was “shocked and pained” to know about the fire, and added that he was constantly in touch with officers about it. “Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives,” he said.

Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all. https://t.co/qmL43Qbd88 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 13, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the families of those who died, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.