Eleven Tripura MLAs will take oath as Cabinet ministers on Monday, according to PTI.

Of the total, nine MLAs are from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two are from the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura.

“Jishnu Dev Varma, NC Debbarma [IPFT], Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Manoj Kanti Deb, Santana Chakma, Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagaban Das, Sushanta Chowdhury, Rampada Jamatia and Prem Kumar Reang [IPFT] will take oath as the cabinet ministers of the state tomorrow,” Saha said in a letter to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

All the members of the old Cabinet, except Indegenous People’s Front Tripura leader Mevar Kumar Jamatia, will be retained, PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.

On Sunday, Saha was administered the oath of office by Governor SN Arya at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

He was elected as the new leader of the state legislature party on Saturday hours after Biplab Deb announced his resignation from the chief minister’s post. Deb’s resignation came less than a year ahead of the state Assembly election scheduled for March.

Saha, in his first press conference as chief minister on Sunday, said that his Cabinet would carry forward the schemes and decisions of Deb’s government, The Hindu reported. “I share a very strong chemistry with the former chief minister,” he said.

Saha said that he accepted the chief minister’s post in order to respect the BJP leadership’s decision. He added that all members of the party need to address any responsibility given to them with pride and joy.

The chief minister added that he would ensure that there would be no law and order disruptions, and sought co-operation from the Opposition.