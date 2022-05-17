The Congress has a “phobia of regional parties,” said Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday, PTI reported.

He was responding to comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday at Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan. Gandhi had said that only the Congress and not regional parties can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh juggernaut, The Times of India reported. “The regional parties cannot fight this battle because this is an ideological fight,” Gandhi had said.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy said that Congress had no presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. “Congress is in its last days in Karnataka,” he said. “It will be better if Rahul Gandhi understands that.”

It was because of the strength of regional parties that Congress remained at the Centre for 10 years, he added.

In 2018, the Congress and JD(S) had formed an alliance to form a government in Karnataka under Kumaraswamy’s leadership. However, BJP emerged as the single-largest party and formed the government under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa.

Congress’ ally, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, said that Gandhi had no right to comment on ideologies, The Indian Express reported. “How are we running the party without any ideology?” asked Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya said that the grand old party was dependent on regional parties like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand or the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar to fight the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal described Gandhi’s statement as unfortunate, reported The Indian Express.

Gandhi should realise and accept “the ideological and electoral commitment that is brought by regional outfits”, said Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha.