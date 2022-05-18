A lawyer who was on Tuesday removed from the commission formed to conduct a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi alleged that he was betrayed by another member of the panel, NDTV reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Varanasi court removed lawyer Ajay Kumar Mishra as the advocate commissioner for the video survey. He had been appointed by the court on April 8.

Other members of the panel, Assistant Advocate Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh and Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh had told mediapersons that Mishra was not cooperating. Last week, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the caretakers of the mosque, had also accused Mishra of acting in a biased manner and demanded his removal.

Vishal Singh had complained against Mishra. After Mishra was removed from the panel, Singh was made the advocate commissioner.

Mishra on Tuesday said that he had done nothing wrong, NDTV reported. “I was betrayed by Vishal Singh,” he said. “He took advantage of my trusting nature.”

Meanwhile, Singh claimed that the videographer hired by Mishra had been speaking to the media and spreading rumours, NDTV reported. Mishra alleged that the man he had hired had cheated him.

Five women petitioners have sought permission to offer daily prayers and observe other Hindu rituals at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They have claimed that an image of the Hindu deity Shringar Gauri exists at the site.

On Monday, lawyers representing the women claimed that a shivling – a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva – was found during the survey. The court then directed the district administration to seal the spot in the mosque complex and said no person should be allowed to enter the place.

The development took place even before the commission had submitted its report. The caretakers of the mosque, however, claimed that the object found during the survey was not a shivling but a part of a stone fountain in the wazu khana (ablution tank) of the mosque.

The new advocate commissioner, Vishal Singh, will present the survey report before the court on Thursday.