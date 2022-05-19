One person died in Delhi and six others were injured after a fire broke out in three different parts of the national capital on Thursday, reported PTI.

The death and all the injuries were reported from a inverter manufacturing factory in the Mustafabad area.

“The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital,” Fire Department Director Atul Garg said. “Of them, one person was declared dead and another person is in serious condition. The building is spread over an area of about 200 square yards.”

The deceased man has been identified as 42-year-old factory worker Inderjeet Pandey, a police official told PTI.

The fire department said that they received a call about the blaze at 12.17 pm. Seven fire tenders were sent to the spot and the flames were doused at 1 pm, officials said.

Another fire broke out at a cello tape manufacturing factory in the city’s Bawana Industrial Area, officials said. No casualty was reported in this incident. Officials said a short-circuit could have caused the fire.

Garg said that the information about the Bawana fire was received at 11.45 am and 17 fire tenders were sent to control the flame.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the fire broke out on the third floor of the factory.

“Cello tapes were manufactured in the factory in which thinner [a flammable solvent used to thin oil-based paints] is also used,” Yadav said. “With the help of fire service, the blaze was completely doused by 2.30 pm and no one was injured in this incident.”

Garg said that both the factories did not have a fire clearance certificate, reported The Quint.

Yadav said that Santosh, the owner of the factory in Bawana, has been booked under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

It was not clear if a case has been filed in connection with the Mustafabad fire.

The third fire erupted in a forest near North Delhi’s Majnu Ki Tilla area, officials said.

The incident was reported at 2.42 pm and three three fire tenders have been sent to douse the blaze.

Thursday’s developments came after 27 residents were killed in a blaze in a four-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in the national capital on May 13.

Two brothers – Harish Goel and Varun Goel – had occupied three floors of the building on rent for their company that manufactured close-circuit television cameras and WiFi routers, the police said.

Authorities said that the building did not have a fire clearance and had only one exit route, leading to the high casualties.

The owner of the building, Manish Lakra, and the Goel brothers were arrested on Sunday. On the same day, Anil Baijal, who was Delhi’s lieutenant governor then, approved a magistrate inquiry into the fire.