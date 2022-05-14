Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection to the fire at a commercial building in Delhi’s Mundka, the police said according to ANI. Twenty-seven people died in the fire that occured on Friday and 40 have been injured.

Delhi's Mundka fire | Company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel arrested by Police in connection with the fire that broke out yesterday and claimed 27 lives. pic.twitter.com/PNdpbpDKeY — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

The fire erupted at the first floor office of a company that manufactures close-circuit television cameras and routers is located, said Outer District Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma.

Owners of the company Harish Goel and Varun Goel have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The bulding did not have a fire clearance, Sharma said.

“The owner of the building has been identified as Manish Lakra who lived on the top floor,” he added. “Lakra is currently absconding. Teams are on the job and he will be nabbed soon.”

On Friday, the Mundka police station received a call about the fire at 4.45 pm. Police officials broke the windows of the building and rescued some of the persons inside.

“We will take help of the forensic team to identify the bodies,” Sharma said, ANI reported. “A first information report has been registered.”

Sharma said that there were chances of recovering more bodies as the rescue operation was still going on.

“There was only one staircase in the building,” Divisional Officer of fire department Satpal Bhardwaj said, ANI reported. “Because of that, people could not get out.”