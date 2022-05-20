A look at the top headlines of the day:

Police deliberately fired upon accused in 2019 Hyderabad gangrape case, says SC inquiry panel report: Ten police officers should be tried for murder and destruction of evidence, the Justice VS Sirpurkar commission said.

SC transfers Gyanvapi mosque case from trial court to district court: The court also said that its earlier order to protected the claimed shivling found in the mosque without restricting prayers there will stay in effect for now.

Navjot Singh Sidhu sent to Patiala central jail in road rage case: On Thursday, the Supreme Court had sentenced him to a one-year jail term in the 1988 case.

China’s bridge on Pangong Tso lake is in area under its illegal occupation since 1960s, says India: The statement came two days after media reports, citing satellite images from the region, had said that China is building a second bridge in East Ladakh.

SC grants more time to expert panel to submit final report on Pegasus surveillance allegations: The court asked the panel to complete the examination of 29 mobile phones allegedly targeted by the spyware preferably within four weeks.

Sri Lanka could face food shortage from August, warns prime minister: The island nation shut down schools and asked public authorities not to commute to work in an attempt to mitigate the fuel crisis.

Jet Airways gets permission from aviation regulator to resume flight operations: The airline had grounded its flights in April 2019 after running out of cash.

Lalu Prasad Yadav booked by CBI in fresh corruption case: The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief has been accused of taking land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways.

Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail 6 years after being arrested in Sheena Bora murder case: On Thursday, the Supreme Court granted the former media executive bail stating that the trial is not likely to be completed soon.

Congress Chintan Shivir failed to achieve anything meaningful, says Prashant Kishor: The political strategist predicted an electoral rout for the party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

