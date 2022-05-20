The big news: Hyderabad gangrape accused deliberately shot dead, says panel, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC transferred Gyanvapi mosque hearing to a Varanasi district judge, and Navjot Sidhu was sent to Patiala central jail in a road rage case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Police deliberately fired upon accused in 2019 Hyderabad gangrape case, says SC inquiry panel report: Ten police officers should be tried for murder and destruction of evidence, the Justice VS Sirpurkar commission said.
- SC transfers Gyanvapi mosque case from trial court to district court: The court also said that its earlier order to protected the claimed shivling found in the mosque without restricting prayers there will stay in effect for now.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu sent to Patiala central jail in road rage case: On Thursday, the Supreme Court had sentenced him to a one-year jail term in the 1988 case.
- China’s bridge on Pangong Tso lake is in area under its illegal occupation since 1960s, says India: The statement came two days after media reports, citing satellite images from the region, had said that China is building a second bridge in East Ladakh.
- SC grants more time to expert panel to submit final report on Pegasus surveillance allegations: The court asked the panel to complete the examination of 29 mobile phones allegedly targeted by the spyware preferably within four weeks.
- Sri Lanka could face food shortage from August, warns prime minister: The island nation shut down schools and asked public authorities not to commute to work in an attempt to mitigate the fuel crisis.
- Jet Airways gets permission from aviation regulator to resume flight operations: The airline had grounded its flights in April 2019 after running out of cash.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav booked by CBI in fresh corruption case: The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief has been accused of taking land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways.
- Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail 6 years after being arrested in Sheena Bora murder case: On Thursday, the Supreme Court granted the former media executive bail stating that the trial is not likely to be completed soon.
- Congress Chintan Shivir failed to achieve anything meaningful, says Prashant Kishor: The political strategist predicted an electoral rout for the party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.