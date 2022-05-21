Fourteen citizens have died and over 7.12 lakh residents have been affected in 29 districts of Assam because of floods caused by incessant rain in the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management, ANI reported on Saturday.

The districts of Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang are at high risk, according to the disaster management authority.

In the three districts of Cachar, Lakhimpur and Nagaon, four residents, including two children died by drowning on Friday.

The administration has set up 343 relief camps, which are currently housing 86,722 citizens impacted by the flood, NDTV reported. More than 400 relief distribution centres are operational in the state.

The paramilitary force Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army are carrying out rescue operations in Assam, reported the Times of India. The Air Force, on Friday, deployed helicopters for the movement of rescue officials to flood-hit areas. They have rescued 21,844 residents who were stranded.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government has been air-dropping food, according to the Times of India. The administration has also shut down schools. A total of 184 villages are currently underwater and nearly 12,000 hectares of farm lands are submerged.