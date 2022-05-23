On May 22, two days after fish trader Safiqul Islam allegedly died in police custody in Assam, the police arrested his wife, Rashida Khatun, and his daughter, a Class 8 student.

Six persons, including Islam’s wife and daughter, have been arrested for allegedly burning down the Batadraba police station, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told Scroll.in on Monday. Three cases have been filed against the accused. The police have invoked the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act in one case.

The police said they were checking if the accused persons are connected to the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a banned organisation in Bangladesh.

Islam was taken into custody late on May 20. His family had alleged that the police were demanding Rs 10,000 and a duck as a bribe to release him from custody. Islam’s wife Rashida Khatun had alleged that they beat her husband to death since the family could only afford the duck.

The police, however, claimed that Islam was ill and was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.

On May 21, shortly after Islam’s death, a mob had torched the Batadraba police station in the Nagaon district.

A special investigating team led by Nagaon assistant superintendent of police has been formed to look into the torching of the police station.

An inquiry into the death of Islam will be conducted by Karbi Anglong assistant superintendent of police.

Demolition of houses

On Sunday, the Nagaon administration had demolished the homes of those who had allegedly set the Batadraba Police Station on fire. The district administration had also demolished Islam’s home.

Residents said that authorities did not issue any notice and the inhabitants were stopped from entering the area during the drive.

While there are no provisions under the law for the homes of anyone accused of a crime to be demolished, this pattern has been regularly observed across Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

The police said the demolition drive was ordered after allegations came to light that those who attacked the police station had encroached on the land. The residents had forged land documents, they alleged.