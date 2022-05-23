The big news: Court to decide on applications in Gyanvapi case on Tuesday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Japan is an important partner in building infrastructure in India, said Modi and Vinai Kumar Saxena replaced Anil Baijal as lieutenant governor
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Varanasi district court to decide on priority of applications tomorrow in Gyanvapi mosque case: The judge will decide whether to invite objections to the survey report first or hear a plea on the maintainability of the Hindu side’s petition.
- Japan is an important partner in building infrastructure, manufacturing capacity in India, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister is in Tokyo to participate in the Quad leaders’ summit.
- Vinai Kumar Saxena replaces Anil Baijal as lieutenant governor of Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Saxena will get full cooperation from his government.
- Khurram Parvez, Karuna Nundy, Gautam Adani feature in Time’s list of 100 most influential people: Other public figures who made it to the list include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.
- Rains lash Delhi and nearby areas, temperature drops to 18 degrees Celsius: Flight operations at the Delhi airport were hit due to the bad weather.
- Assam Police arrest wife, daughter of fish trader who allegedly died in custody: Six persons were arrested for torching a police station after the alleged custodial death. UAPA has been invoked in one case.
- Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath halted after weather department warns of heavy rains in Uttarakhand: Pilgrims have been asked to not hike to the temple and return to their hotels.
- Delhi violence: Activist Umar Khalid says several incidents attributed to him are not acts of terror: Khalid has been accused of making provocative speeches at two anti-CAA sites and hatching a conspiracy to incite riots.
- India, 12 other countries join Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Top item on the agenda of the framework is to check inflation, the White House said.
- Israel, Switzerland and Austria report monkeypox cases: The total number of countries affected by the virus outbreak has reached 15.