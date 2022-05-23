A look at the top headlines of the day:

Varanasi district court to decide on priority of applications tomorrow in Gyanvapi mosque case: The judge will decide whether to invite objections to the survey report first or hear a plea on the maintainability of the Hindu side’s petition. Japan is an important partner in building infrastructure, manufacturing capacity in India, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister is in Tokyo to participate in the Quad leaders’ summit. Vinai Kumar Saxena replaces Anil Baijal as lieutenant governor of Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Saxena will get full cooperation from his government. Khurram Parvez, Karuna Nundy, Gautam Adani feature in Time’s list of 100 most influential people: Other public figures who made it to the list include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin. Rains lash Delhi and nearby areas, temperature drops to 18 degrees Celsius: Flight operations at the Delhi airport were hit due to the bad weather. Assam Police arrest wife, daughter of fish trader who allegedly died in custody: Six persons were arrested for torching a police station after the alleged custodial death. UAPA has been invoked in one case. Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath halted after weather department warns of heavy rains in Uttarakhand: Pilgrims have been asked to not hike to the temple and return to their hotels. Delhi violence: Activist Umar Khalid says several incidents attributed to him are not acts of terror: Khalid has been accused of making provocative speeches at two anti-CAA sites and hatching a conspiracy to incite riots. India, 12 other countries join Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Top item on the agenda of the framework is to check inflation, the White House said. Israel, Switzerland and Austria report monkeypox cases: The total number of countries affected by the virus outbreak has reached 15.