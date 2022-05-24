A police constable was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday. His daughter has also sustained injuries, the Kashmir Zone police said.

“Terrorists fired upon Constable Saifullah Qadri at his home in the Anchar locality of Soura,” officials told PTI. The constable was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

GH Yatoo, a doctor at the hospital where Qadri was taken, said that the condition of the constable’s daughter was stable, Greater Kashmir reported

Officials said that the area has been cordoned off to find the attackers.