The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday cleared actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations) of the Narcotics Control Bureau, said that all the accused persons in the case, except Khan and another person identified as Mohak Jaswal, were found in possession of narcotics.

“...A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the [Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances] Act is being filed,” Singh said in a press note. “Complaint against rest 06 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

On October 2, Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, model Munmum Dhamecha and five others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

During the raid, the agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.