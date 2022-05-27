A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Aryan Khan is cleared in cruise-ship drugs case by Narcotics Control Bureau: The son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
  2. Former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala gets four years in prison in disproportionate assets case: A Delhi court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him and ordered that four of his properties be confiscated.
  3. Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’, translated by Daisy Rockwell, wins International Booker Prize: It is the first Hindi novel, and the first from India as well as South Asia, to win the award, which is for translated works of fiction from around the world.
  4. Seven soldiers die as bus falls into river in Ladakh: Nineteen injured Army officials were airlifted to a hospital in Panchkula. The accident took place at 9 am, when the bus plunged into the river nearly 25 kilometres away from the Thoise airbase.
  5. Four men arrested for offering namaz at mosque in Taj Mahal, say police: Devotees are allowed to pray at the site only on Fridays, an official of the Archaeological Survey of India said.
  6. Exhume body of civilian killed in Hyderpora gunfight in November, orders J&K High Court: Mohammad Amir Magray’s father had filed a plea seeking that his son’s body be handed over so that a burial as per rituals can be carried out.
  7. IAS couple who walked their dog at Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh: Due to this, the athletes were being forced to finish their training early at the government-run Thyagraj Stadium.
  8. Sacked Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody in corruption case: His aide, Pradeep Kumar, will remain in police custody till June 10. Singla was arrested by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Cell for allegedly demanding Rs 1.16 crore as bribes for allotting construction projects and a 1% commission in future contracts.
  9. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah summoned by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: The case pertains to alleged irregularities in grants given by the BCCI to the J&K Cricket Association between 2002 and 2011 when Abdullah was its president.
  10. Two held for killing Hindu man for interfaith relationship in Karnataka: Vijaya Kamble was stabbed and hit with an iron rod in Kalaburagi district’s Wadi town on May 23.