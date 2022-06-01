The Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, The Indian Express reported.

The police have accused Manpreet Singh Bhau of arranging vehicles for the assailants involved in Moose Wala’s killing, according to PTI. Bhau was one of the six persons who were detained in Dehradun on Monday in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, a court in Punjab’s Mansa district remanded him to police custody for five days.

Bhau is a cousin of gangster Manpreet Singh Manna, who is already in custody in a separate case. Manna, who was earlier lodged in a Ferozepur jail, was brought to Mansa on Monday in connection with Moose Wala’s murder.

Bhau allegedly supplied a white Tata Corolla car to the attackers, The Indian Express quoted an unidentified official as saying. In a CCTV camera footage, the car was seen following Moose Wala’s vehicle before the singer was shot at.

Moose Wala was shot dead in the Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday evening. Two others were injured after the assailants opened fire at a jeep Moose Wala was travelling in. The attack took place just a day after the Punjab government temporarily cut back security cover for Moose Wala and 423 other persons.

A popular Punjab singer, Moose Wala had contested the recent Punjab elections on a Congress ticket.

A Canada-based gangster named Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing, according to The Indian Express. Brar said that he, along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, planned the killing as a revenge as Moose Wala’s name had surfaced in the killing of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera last year.

However, Bishnoi told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that the Punjab Police were falsely implicating him in the case. He also expressed an apprehension that the police might kill him in a “fake encounter”.

In his petition, Bishnoi demanded that arrangements for his security should be made if the Punjab Police take him into custody. He is facing several criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.