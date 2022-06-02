The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in which he had said that his custody should not be given to Punjab Police, Live Law reported.

Bishnoi is suspected to have killed singer Sidhu Moose Wala. However, he has claimed that he has been falsely named in the first information report to cover up inadequate investigation.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday evening. The attack took place just a day after the Punjab government temporarily cut back security cover for Moose Wala and 423 other persons.

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang named Lucky has taken responsibility for the killing, said Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra on Monday.

Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar Jail for another case, moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to seek security arrangements if he was to be taken into custody by the Punjab Police. On Wednesday, he withdrew his petition from the Delhi High Court and moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On Thursday, the Punjab government told the High Court that Bishnoi has not been made an accused in the case yet, Live Law reported. Bishnoi’s petition is premature, said Advocate General of Punjab Anmol Rattan Sidhu, PTI reported.

“We raised the point that this [Bishnoi’s plea] is not maintainable and this is premature and accordingly it is to be dismissed,” the counsel said.

Bishnoi is already in police custody till June 5 as per the Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate’s orders, he added.

A bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur ruled the argument in the government’s favour and dismissed Bishnoi’s petition.