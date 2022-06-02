The big news: Labourer shot dead in Kashmir hours after a banker’s killing, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kashmiri Pandits said that the government was not allowing them to leave the Valley, and singer KK’s last rites conducted in Mumbai.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Labourer shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district: The attack comes hours after a bank manager was killed in Kulgam.
- Kashmiri Pandits accuse Jammu and Kashmir administration of stopping them from leaving the Valley: This came a day they gave a 24-hour deadline to arrange for their migration to Jammu.
- KK’s last rites conducted in Mumbai: Kolkata Police rule out foul play in KK’s death, say singer suffered cardiac arrest.
- Indian officials meet Taliban members in Kabul for first time: The delegation was overseeing humanitarian assistance sent to Afghanistan.
- Gangster’s ‘premature’ plea in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case dismissed by Punjab and Haryana High Court: Punjab government tells High Court it will restore security of 424 persons on June 7.
- CBI files chargesheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case: The central agency had arrested Deshmukh and his two staffers in April.
- Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19: The Congress chief will, however, appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case, the party said.
- Saki Naka rape case convict sentenced to death by Mumbai court: The man raped the woman as she refused to have sex with him, the police have said.
- Hardik Patel joins BJP weeks after quitting Congress: The Patidar community leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘the pride of the entire world’.
- North East likely to receive heavy rainfall due to southwest monsoon, says weather office: The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Rajasthan and southern regions of Punjab and Haryana for the next two days.