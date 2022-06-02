A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Labourer shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district: The attack comes hours after a bank manager was killed in Kulgam.
  2. Kashmiri Pandits accuse Jammu and Kashmir administration of stopping them from leaving the Valley: This came a day they gave a 24-hour deadline to arrange for their migration to Jammu.
  3. KK’s last rites conducted in Mumbai: Kolkata Police rule out foul play in KK’s death, say singer suffered cardiac arrest.
  4. Indian officials meet Taliban members in Kabul for first time: The delegation was overseeing humanitarian assistance sent to Afghanistan.
  5. Gangster’s ‘premature’ plea in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case dismissed by Punjab and Haryana High Court: Punjab government tells High Court it will restore security of 424 persons on June 7.
  6. CBI files chargesheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case: The central agency had arrested Deshmukh and his two staffers in April.
  7. Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19: The Congress chief will, however, appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case, the party said.
  8. Saki Naka rape case convict sentenced to death by Mumbai court: The man raped the woman as she refused to have sex with him, the police have said.
  9. Hardik Patel joins BJP weeks after quitting Congress: The Patidar community leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘the pride of the entire world’.
  10. North East likely to receive heavy rainfall due to southwest monsoon, says weather office: The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Rajasthan and southern regions of Punjab and Haryana for the next two days.