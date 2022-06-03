Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday won the bye-poll to the Champawat constituency by a margin of over 54,000 votes, Election Commission data showed.

The bye-poll was crucial as Dhami had lost the Khatima seat in the Assembly elections held in February. However, as the Bharatiya Janata Party decided to retain him as the chief minister, he was required to win a bye-election within six months.

The BJP had won a clear majority in the Assembly elections, bagging 47 of the 70 seats in the state.

The voting for the Champawat bye-poll took place on Tuesday. Dhami won a sweeping victory securing 58,258, or 92.94% of the votes, according to the Election Commission. The Congress’ Nirmala Gahtori was a distant second with 3,233 votes.

Champawat | BJP workers celebrate as Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami leads from Champawat assembly seat with 54,121 votes



CM shows a victory sign as trends indicate a win in key bypoll pic.twitter.com/jZ64wESUVq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2022

The chief minister took to Twitter to thank his supporters for his victory.

“My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered by you through votes in the Champawat by-election, I am speechless,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Dhami and said that he is confident that the chief minister will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand.

“I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our karyakartas [workers] for their hard work,” Modi wrote in a tweet.

Congratulations to Uttarakhand’s dynamic CM @pushkardhami for the record win from Champawat. I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022