The Hyderabad Police on Friday said that they have identified five persons who are allegedly involved in gangraping a 17-year-old girl, The New Indian Express reported.

The police arrested one of the accused persons, Saduddin Malik, while another, Umraan Khan, is absconding. Both Malik and Khan are 18 years old.

The three other accused persons are minors, according to NDTV. One of the minors is the son of a senior Waqf Board official.

“In compliance with the guidelines, as he [son of Waqf Board official] is a minor, he was not apprehended,” West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis said at a press conference. “He will be apprehended during day time on Saturday. Our teams are working to trace the two other minors who are absconding.”

On May 28, the girl and her friend had gone to a pub to attend a party where she was allegedly befriended by the accused persons, according to the police. They offered to drop her home but instead took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her, the police said.

They added that the accused persons dropped the girl back at the pub and left.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao had alleged that the grandson of state Home Minister Mahmood Ali was involved in the gangrape, according to Deccan Herald. Davis, however, said that the allegation was baseless.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party workers held protests in front of the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad seeking action against the culprits. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay demanded that the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“We are not agitating because the victim is a Hindu girl, we will do the same for justice if she was from any other community,” he said.

State Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said that he was “outraged and shocked” at the incident. He urged the state home minister and the police to take immediate action in the matter.

“Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations,” he said. KT Rama Rao is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In response, Mahmood Ali said that strong action will be taken against the accused persons, irrespective of their background.