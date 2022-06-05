Twenty-eight persons were killed and over 100 were injured after a massive fire broke out at an inland container storage facility in southern Bangladesh, the Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing officials.

The fire swept through the BM Inland Container Depot in the city of Chittagong around midnight. Multiple firefighting units were at the scene attempting to extinguish the blaze on Sunday morning.

Some of the containers at the 30-acre the depot contained chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Main Uddin, director general of the Bangladesh fire service and civil defense, told AP that five firefighters were among the casualties.

Chittagong’s civil surgeon said the toll is expected to rise further. Reports said some of the injured persons are in critical state with burns covering between 60% to 90% of their bodies.

“Some 170 people were injured including at least 40 firefighters and 10 police officers,” said Abul Kalam Aza, the local police chief, Al Jazeera reported.

Last year, three workers were killed after an oil tank exploded in another container depot in Patenga, not far from Chittagong.