Rapes of two minor girls have been reported in Hyderabad, a week after a teenager was gangraped in the city’s Jubilee Hills area, ANI reported.

In the first case, a 16-year-old girl from an orphanage was allegedly raped in a car on April 22, NDTV reported. The accused man, 23-year-old Suresh, had taken the girl out on the pretext of buying a cake for a birthday party.

“We have received a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee stating that a minor who is studying in intermediate in a local village was lured and raped by a 23-year-old person,” Ramgopalpet Police Inspector Saidulu said.

Suresh was arrested by the Ramgopalpet Police. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, ANI reported.

In the second case, a minor girl was raped in a theatre a month ago, NDTV reported.

The accused, who is also a minor, lured the girl to watch a movie and allegedly raped her. Before the incident, they were in touch for a few months.

A case is registered at Rajendranagar police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, ANI reported. “The juvenile has been sent to an observation home yesterday,” said Rajendranagar Circle Inspector Kanakaiah.

Gangrape in Jubilee Hills area



On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was gangraped by accused persons, who she had befriended at a party in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. They offered to drop her home but instead took her to a secluded spot and allegedly attacked her.

Four accused persons were arrested, but one is still absconding.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghunandan Rao alleged that an MLA’s son was involved in the gangrape. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, however, said that the allegation was baseless.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has directed the police to submit a report on the investigation.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the Jubilee Hills gangrape case, Chairperson Rekha Sharma told ANI on Tuesday.

“The matter is serious because minor girls are being targeted,” she said.