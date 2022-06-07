The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has seized Rs 2.85 crore cash and gold weighing 1.8 kilograms a day after conducting searches on the premises of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain and his aides in Delhi in connection with a money-laundering case.

“During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were seized,” the agency said in a statement. “The cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source were found to be secreted in the said premises and were seized under PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act].”

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He will be in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till June 9.

On Monday, the searches were also carried out on the premises of Jain’s relatives and associates, The Times of India reported.

In its statement, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that those raided on Monday had “either directly or indirectly assisted” the minister in the process of money laundering. The agency named Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Naveen Jain and Yogesh Kumar Jain, who are the directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Limited.

“Investigation revealed that one accomplice member of M/s Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for transfer of land from company beneficially owned by Satyendar Kumar Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation,” the statement alleged.

Soon after the Enforcement Directorate’s statement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is after the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Delhi and Punjab.

“Les, lies and more lies,” he said in a tweet. “You have the power of all agencies, but god is with us.”

ED has conducted searches on 6.6.2022 under PMLA,2002 at the premises of Satyendar Kumar Jain and others. Various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 Crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source have been seized. pic.twitter.com/WYSDPkPrXN — ED (@dir_ed) June 7, 2022

Case against Jain

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that five firms – Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited – are shell companies controlled by Jain and his relatives.

The agency claimed that money routed through the companies was used for buying land or for repaying loans taken for buying agricultural land in and around Delhi.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to Jain and his relatives.

On May 31, Kejriwal had said that the allegations against Jain are false and that the case was politically motivated.

On June 2, the Delhi chief minister had claimed that his deputy Manish Sisodia will soon be the next minister to be arrested after Jain.

“By framing Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, the Centre wants to stop any good work from happening in the health and education sectors in Delhi,” Kejriwal had said. “But don’t worry I will never let that happen, the good work will continue.”