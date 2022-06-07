The son of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLA has been named as an accused in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad last month, the Telangana Police said on Tuesday, reported the Hindustan Times. He is a minor and the sixth accused person in the case.

Before this, the police had booked four minors and one adult.

On May 28, the girl and her friend had gone to a pub in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad to attend a party where she was allegedly befriended by the accused persons. They offered to drop her home but instead took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her in a car, the police said.

On June 4, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghunandan Rao alleged that an MLA’s son was involved in the gangrape. At a press conference, Rao showed a video of the accused persons to reporters.

“I have not shown the face of the girl or exposed her identity, taking all the precautions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” he claimed. “The faces of the accused individuals, however, can be seen. I have put forth the evidence before the police and the public. Now the police should determine if there was involvement of the MLA’s son.”

He also displayed printouts of screengrabs from the video.

Initially, the police had found that the MLA’s son was not in the car and had said that he was not involved in the assault, according to NDTV.

On Tuesday, the police booked Rao, who is also a lawyer, for releasing pictures and a video of the girl.