The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday dissolved its Gujarat unit in a bid to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming state Assembly elections, PTI reported.

The polls are likely to be held in December and the Aam Aadmi Party will contest from all 182 seats in Gujarat.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Gopal Italia said he will continue as the party’s Gujarat chief. He said that soon a “larger and more powerful structure” will be put in place as part of the election strategy.

The decision to disband all organisational bodies, including the media cell, was announced two days after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Gujarat for the fourth time in four months to hold a “Tiranga Yatra” in Mehsana.

“The Aam Aadmi’s organisation will end the misrule of BJP ruling for 27 years,” Italia said on Wednesday. “The INC [Indian National Congress] is wiped out. Now, the only hope is Kejriwal.”

The Aam Aadmi Party won 27 seats in Surat municipal corporation, replacing the Congress as the main Opposition party in February 2021.