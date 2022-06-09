Two men accused of raping a minor girl were assaulted and set on fire by residents of Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Wednesday, the police told PTI.

One of the men identified as Sunil Oraon succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the police told the Hindustan Times. The other man’s condition is critical. He is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

The men had allegedly raped the minor and then dropped her home, Gumla Sub Divisional Police Officer Manish Chandra Lal told the Hindustan Times.

The girl’s family had then filed a first information report with the police. She is being taken for medical tests.

“When the girl’s family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they got hold of the accused from a neighbouring village, of which they were residents,” Lal told PTI.

The mob then dragged the accused men to the girl’s village, assaulted them and set them on fire, he added. They also set ablaze the motorcycle of one of the accused men.

The police have deployed additional security in the area to maintain law and order, Lal added.