The big news: Centre asks states to ramp up testing as Covid cases rise, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China criticises a US general for his comments about its military build-up near Ladakh, and the presidential polls will take place on July 18.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Centre asks states, UTs to increase testing in areas reporting new coronavirus cases: A letter was sent by the Union health secretary on the day India recorded 7,240 new infections – the highest since March 2.
- ‘Adding fuel to fire,’ says China on US general criticising its military build-up in area bordering India: General Charles A Flynn said that the defence infrastructure being built by Beijing near Ladakh is alarming.
- Presidential election to take place on July 18: The poll panel will count the votes on July 21.
- Nupur Sharma, journalist Saba Naqvi among several booked for allegedly offensive social media posts: The Delhi Police have filed two cases alleging that the posts hurt religious sentiments.
- Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik move HC after Mumbai court denies them bail to vote in Rajya Sabha polls: Elections will be held for six seats in Maharashtra on Friday. There will be a contest in the state for the first time in more than two decades.
- Will push for accused minors in Hyderabad gangrape case to be treated as adults in court, say police: A juvenile cannot be sentenced to more than three years in jail.
- Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Karachi vandalised: The police have filed an FIR but no one has been arrested yet.
- Two men accused of rape set on fire in Jharkhand, one dies: The condition of the other person is critical and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.
- Satyendar Jain’s custody with ED extended till June 13 in money laundering case: The central agency had arrested the former Delhi health minister on May 30.
- Assam clears tea plantations for airport that has not been sanctioned: More than 30 lakh tea bushes were uprooted for the project in Silchar, even as the civil aviation ministry said it has not received any such proposal.