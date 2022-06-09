Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will not be permitted to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10, a Mumbai court said on Thursday, PTI reported. They had asked for a one-day bail.

Malik and Deshmukh have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in two separate cases of alleged money laundering.

Malik was arrested on February 23 in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Deshmukh has been booked in a case related to accusations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The former police commissioner had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in March last year alleging that Deshmukh had asked some officers to extort Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in the city.

In their plea before Special Judge RN Rokade, the two leaders had argued that they should be allowed to cast their votes as they were both members of the Legislative Assembly and the electoral college.

“I want to discharge my duty towards my constituency,” Malik said in his plea, according to The Indian Express. “Courts frequently grant permission to prisoners to light the pyre when a parent dies or to give away a daughter in a wedding considering these as a duty.”

Deshmukh had asked the court to allow him to be taken to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly only for a few hours with police escorts.

Their plea, however, was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate which had said that “prisoners do not have voting rights”, according to Live Law.

The polls to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states will be held on June 10. The seats will fall vacant between June 21 and August 1.