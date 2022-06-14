Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Monday filed two petitions in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no demolitions take place in the state without issuing a notice, Live Law reported.

Since last week, Uttar Pradesh has been razing the houses of those who allegedly protested against disparaging remarks made by two Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons about Prophet Muhammad. While there are no provisions under Indian law to demolish the home of anyone accused of a crime, this pattern has been regularly observed across BJP-ruled states.

On June 11, Kanpur and Saharanpur administrations demolished parts of the properties of three persons accused of participating in protests. On Sunday, the Prayagraj administration demolished activist Javed Mohammed’s home, a day after he was arrested for allegedly conspiring to carry out violent protests in the city to oppose the remarks about Prophet.

On Monday, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind demanded action against officials responsible for demolishing houses in Uttar Pradesh, Live Law reported.

“After the violence in Kanpur, a number of persons in authority have stated in the media that the properties of suspects or accused would be confiscated and demolished, including the chief minister of the state, who said in the media that the houses of accused persons would be razed using bulldozers,” the plea alleged.

The organisation said that “no precipitative action” should be taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in Kanpur district on the residential or commercial properties of any accused person in criminal proceedings.

The state government’s actions are alarming as the Supreme Court is still hearing the matter related to Jahangirpuri demolitions, the organisation added.

“Hence, such plans of the state of proceeding with a vengeance are against our democratic values and resultantly, weaken the justice delivery system of the state,” the organisation said in its plea.

The organisation of Islamic scholars had previously filed a plea, challenging the Jahangirpuri demolitions that took place in Delhi on April 21. The Supreme Court had halted the demolition drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and ordered it to maintain the status quo on the exercise.

The BJP-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had razed several Muslim-owned shops and properties in the area claiming that they were illegally built. The drive began four days after communal violence erupted in the locality when a Hindu religious procession armed with guns and swords passed a mosque.

Action against protestors in Prayagraj

Prayagraj district police have prepared a list of 85 accused persons who participated in protests on June 10 against BJP spokespersons’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad, The Indian Express reported.

Prayagraj Development Authority has started collating details of properties owned by 37 arrested accused persons, said Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar.

“We are conducting a survey of properties, including houses and shops, of 37 accused,” Kumar said. “If any building is found to be built without approval, action will be taken as per law.”

A total of 333 persons have been arrested from eight districts of Uttar Pradesh for violence.