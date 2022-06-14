The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, reported NDTV.

Bishnoi was so far in custody of the Delhi Police in an arms smuggling case.

The gangster was taken into custody shortly after Delhi’s Patiala House court gave the Punjab Police permission to arrest him, reported India Today. The court had asked the Punjab Police to submit the documents necessary for the arrest and said it would consider the application seeking transit remand after that.

Following his arrest, Bishnoi will be produced again before the Patiala House Court, according to NDTV.

#SidhuMooseWalaCase | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested by Punjab Police. He is being produced again in #Delhi's Patiala House Court pic.twitter.com/w5AzPiEGFQ — NDTV (@ndtv) June 14, 2022

Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. Two others were injured in the shooting.

On June 8, Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal had said that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Bishnoi, however, has denied that he is connected to the crime, claiming that only his gang members were involved and they had planned and executed the murder. He is reportedly associated with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder.