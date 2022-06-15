Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday held a meeting with key leaders of the Opposition in New Delhi to discuss a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential poll.

Seventeen Opposition parties attended the meeting, PTI reported.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Manoj Jha and AD Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Subhash Desai from Shiv Sena, HD Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular), TR Baalu of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are among those who were present, according to NDTV.

Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala were at the meeting too, News18 reported.

Delhi | Opposition leaders' meeting called by TMC leader & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of Presidential poll, set to get underway at Constitution Club of India pic.twitter.com/WXQY3NbFWs — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

On June 11, Banerjee had invited leaders of 19 political parties for the joint meeting in the national capital.

Banerjee had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Biju Janta Dal’s Naveen Patnaik, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Hemant Soren and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s MK Stalin, amongst others.

The West Bengal chief minister had said that the election gives the “perfect opportunity for all progressive Opposition parties” to discuss the future course of Indian politics. “At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe that a fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour,” she had said.

The presidential election is slated to be held on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states, including the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar met Banerjee at his Delhi residence. “We had a detailed discussion on various issues related to our country,” he said.

Ms. Mamata Banerjee called upon me at my residence in Delhi today.

We had a detailed discussion on various issues related to our country.@MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/ACv62oZtqq — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 14, 2022

On Monday, Pawar had said that he will not contest as the Opposition’s candidate for the president’s post. “I am not in the race,” he had said to his party leaders.

Pawar’s clarification came after several media reports had suggested that Opposition parties may name him as their joint candidate for the president’s post.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi said he was not invited by Banerjee, according to ANI.

“Even if I were invited, I would not have participated,” Owaisi told ANI. “The reason is Congress. The TMC party, which speaks ill about us, even if they had invited us, we would not have gone, just because they invited Congress.”