Five trains were burnt in Bihar, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the central government’s Agnipath scheme entered its third day on Friday.

Aspirants for jobs in the armed forces burnt one train each in Bihar’s Samastipur, Moihuddin Nagar and Lakhisarai, according to NDTV.

The agitators are protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, which aims to provide short-term recruitment in the armed forces.

Announcing the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday, the government had said citizens aged between 17 and a half and 21 years will be eligible to apply for a four-year Tour of Duty in the armed forces. Of these recruits, 25% will be eligible to apply as regular personnel after they complete their Tour of Duty.

However, those recruited under the new scheme will not get pension or gratuity benefits. They will be given Rs 11.71 lakh under a financial package at the end of their service.

While some protestors are demanding that the old method of recruitment in the armed forces be reinstated, some want a reservation in jobs after the end of their four-year stint.

#Agnipath | Mob protesting against the Centre's #AgnipathScheme set on fire and ransacked the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express in Bihar's Samastipur. pic.twitter.com/KFSrvTId1L — NDTV (@ndtv) June 17, 2022

On Thursday, the Centre had said it has increased the age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 years in 2022. It said that the one-time waiver in the age limit has been given as there had been no recruitment in the services in the last two years.

On Friday, the house of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, who is currently in Patna, was also attacked in West Champaran district’s Bettiah city. A mob was also seen outside the Lakhminia railway station in Begusarai district, according to ANI.

#WATCH | Bihar: The residence of Deputy CM Renu Devi, in Bettiah, attacked by agitators during their protest against #AgnipathScheme



Her son tells ANI, "Our residence in Bettiah was attacked. We suffered a lot of damage. She (Renu Devi) is in Patna." pic.twitter.com/Ow5vhQI5NQ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

In Uttar Pradesh, a train was ransacked and burnt at the Ballia railway station.

Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar said that senior officers and the district magistrate had initially dispersed the protestors gathered at the railway station after holding talks with them.

“[But] After some time, some students attempted to break window pane and set fire to an empty isolated train,” Nayyar told ANI. “ Attempts of dousing [the fire] underway.”

#WATCH| #Agnipath:After gatherings at Ballia RS& stadium, sr police officers&DM talked to &dispersed students. After which,some students attempted to break window pane&set fire to an empty isolated train. Attempts of dousing underway;patrolling at diff areas underway:SP RK Nayyar pic.twitter.com/37t62q8UfV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2022

Train coaches were also set on fire in Telangana’s Secunderabad railway station, ANI reported. One person was injured after police opened fire to disperse the agitators, according to The Times of India. Food stalls were also ransacked and close circuit television cameras damaged.

Mobile internet suspended in Faridabad

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in the Faridabad district’s Ballabhgarh area, PTI reported.

The move was taken to curb the spread of misinformation and rumours on social media, an order issued by the state’s home department said. “All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order,” it added.

On Thursday, internet was suspended in Palwal city after some protestors threw stones outside the district commissioner’s office and torched police vehicles.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bans the gathering of four or more persons, were also imposed in Faridabad.