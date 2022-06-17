The big news: One dead as protests against Agnipath scheme spread, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Thirteen persons were killed in landslides and flash floods in Meghalaya, and Indian deposits in Swiss banks rose to a 14-year high.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- One dead in Secunderabad during protests against Agnipath scheme, five trains set ablaze in three states: The Bihar government suspended internet services in twelve districts for two days to bring the violence under control.
- Thirteen dead in landslides, flash floods in Meghalaya: Tripura decided to introduce buses via Bangladesh to other parts of India after a national highway was washed away in Meghalaya.
- Indian deposits in Swiss banks rise to over Rs 30,500 crore – highest in 14 years: This is the second consecutive year that funds deposited by Indian clients in Swiss banks have increased. The amount does not include the black money alleged to be held by Indians in Switzerland.
- Government raises age limit for recruitment under Agnipath scheme to 23 from 21 for this year: The move comes after violent protestors demanded that the reform, which aims to provide short-term recruitments in the armed forces, be rolled back.
- Paragraphs on Gujarat riots, chapter on Mughal history removed from NCERT textbooks: The changes have been made to reduce the burden on students after the coronavirus pandemic, the education body said.
- United States condemns BJP spokespersons’ remarks about Prophet Muhammad: The Hindutva party suspended one member and expelled another after a diplomatic backlash from Muslim-majority countries.
- CBI raids house of Ashok Gehlot’s brother, 16 other locations in alleged fertiliser scam: Agrasen Gehlot is accused of illegally exporting Muriate of Potash that was meant to be distributed among farmers at subsidised rates.
- Sonia Gandhi being treated for fungal infection in respiratory tract, says Congress: The party chief is under observation at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital for post-coronavirus complications.
- Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted month-long parole: He walked out of the Rohtak prison on Friday morning to go to the sect’s ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to United States approved by UK: British Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition. However, Assange can challenge the decisions of both the home secretary and the district court that approved his extradition.