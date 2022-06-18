A look at the top updates on protests against the Agnipath scheme:

The Uttar Pradesh Police have six first information reports and arrested 260 persons in connection with the violent protests on Friday against the Centre’s new short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces, ANI reported. The cases have been registered in the four districts of Firozabad, Aligarh, Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Twenty-three persons have been held and more than 1,000 booked in Palwal city of Haryana, according to The Tribune. A case has also been registered in Secunderabad where one person died during the protests. The Union home ministry on Saturday announced a 10% reservation for “Agniveers” in the Central Armed Police Forces and the Assam Rifles paramilitary force. Recruits to the Centre’s newly-announced Agnipath scheme will be called Agniveers. The ministry also announced a three-year age relaxation for “Agniveers” who will be inducted into the two forces. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to apologise for announcing the Agnipath scheme and withdraw it. “Earlier too, I had predicted that the prime minister will have to take back the [three] farm laws,” Gandhi wrote in a tweet. On Friday, protests against the scheme spread to several parts of the country. At least five trains and several buses were set on fire. The home of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi was attacked and a Bharatiya Janata Party office was set ablaze in the state’s Madhepura city. The Bihar government suspended internet services in twelve districts till June 19 to bring the violence under control. Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said he had not anticipated such protests against the scheme. He said that the protests were taking place due to “misinformation and misunderstanding”. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VK Chaudhari and his Army counterpart General Manoj Pande also insisted that the scheme would be beneficial for those aspiring to get jobs in the armed forces. They also said that recruitment under the scheme will be notified in the next few days.