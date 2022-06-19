Advocate V Shylaja Amarnath, the Karnataka Congress’ IT cell secretary, has alleged that unidentified persons attacked her home on Saturday to protest against the remarks she made about Hindu gods on the audio chat app Clubhouse, The Hindu reported.

Praveen Kumar, a resident of Kasba village, filed a complaint against Amarnath and four others at the Puttur town police station for allegedly defaming Hindu gods in a show titled, “Sunday Uncles and Monday Suns”.

The derogatory remarks made by the accused persons on June 16 hurt religious sentiments and created communal tension, Kumar alleged.

The police subsequently booked Amarnath for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society, PTI reported.

Hindutva outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal also criticised the Congress leader’s remarks about Hindu deities.

In a counter complaint, Amarnath said that her home in Puttar city of Dakshina Kannada district was vandalised by unidentified miscreants, The Hindu reported.

Around 4.30 pm on Saturday, three persons smashed the window panes by hurling stones and mud oil. They also sprayed black paint on the walls, she alleged.

She told the police that the attack took place after an unedited audio and video of her talk on Clubhouse was circulated by the promoters of a YouTube channel on June 17.

A photo condoling her death was also pasted outside her office, she alleged.

A complaint was registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 505(2) for circulating statement or rumour to cause public mischief and 509 for insulting the modesty of a woman.

The police inspected her home and further investigation in the case is underway.