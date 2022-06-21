A mob on Tuesday morning disrupted the Yoga Day celebrations at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, The Edition reported.

Videos shared on social media showed a crowd armed with sticks and flags charging toward those practising yoga.

The mob told the participants to leave the stadium and also threatened them, according to The Edition. The police used tear gas shells to control the situation.

Dramatic visuals from Maldives as group of extremists disrupt Yoga Day celebrations organised in capital Male pic.twitter.com/es9q3y5g2o — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 21, 2022

In recent months, an ‘India Out’ campaign, spearheaded by former President Abdulla Yameen, has gained prominence in the Maldives. The campaign alleges that the Maldives “is a puppet of New Delhi” and allows India to have a military presence on the island.

In April, Solih had issued a decree to ban protests against India under the campaign saying they pose a threat to national security.

The Maldives was also part of the many Muslim-majority countries that have condemned derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Following the outrage, the BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal.

Tuesday’s event was organised by the Indian Cultural Center in association with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment of Maldives.

The decision to hold the event was met with protest by some members of the public, according to The Edition. The city council of Male claimed it had refused the sports ministry’s request to hold the event following complaints from the public.

Meanwhile, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that an investigation has been ordered into the incident.

“This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law,” Solih tweeted.