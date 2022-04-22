Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih issued a decree on Thursday banning anti-India protests, calling them a threat to national security, The Hindu reported.

The protests, which are part of the ‘India Out’ campaign started by former President Abdulla Yameen, have gained more prominence in recent months. The campaign alleges that the Maldives “is a puppet of New Delhi”, and allows India to have a military presence on the island, The Hindu reported.

Solih follows the country’s traditional “India-first” foreign policy, unlike his predecessor who had altered the rules to seek assistance from China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, the Maldivian president issued a decree to ban protests against India, The Indian Express reported.

The decree, “Stopping Campaigns that Incite Hatred Against Various Countries Under Different Slogans”, calls the “India Out” protests an organised drive aimed to disrupt relations between the Maldives and India by inciting unrest.

The Maldives’s National Security Council had recently called the “India Out” campaign a “threat to national security”, The Hindu reported.

The Progressive Congress Coalition, Yameen’s party, issued a statement criticising Solih’s orders.

“This marks a dark day in the history of the Maldives as for the first time a sitting President has actively elected to abandon his own people and protect the interests of a foreign military,” the coalition said, according to The Hindu.