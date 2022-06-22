The big news: Uddhav Thackeray offers to quit as Maharashtra CM amid revolt, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills 1,000 persons, and the CBI books DHFL’s Wadhawans in biggest ever bank fraud case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- I am ready to resign as chief minister if rebel Shiv Sena MLAs demand, says Uddhav Thackeray: Hours later, he left his official residence to move to a family home in suburban Bandra. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, the rebel minister who has triggered a political crisis in Maharashtra, said it is imperative for the Shiv Sena to quit the ‘unnatural alliance’ of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.
- Afghanistan earthquake toll rises to 1,000, official says ‘digging grave after grave’: The 6.1-magnitude quake also left 1,500 persons wounded.
- CBI books DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan for allegedly defrauding banks of Rs 34,615 crore: This is the biggest bank fraud case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials say.
- Toll rises to 89 in Assam floods, over 55 lakh residents adversely affected: More than 2.62 lakh persons are in 862 relief camps across the state.
- Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale gets bail after being arrested for Facebook post about Sharad Pawar: She has over 20 cases registered against her.
- Demolitions in Kanpur, Prayagraj done in accordance with law, Uttar Pradesh government tells SC: The response came on a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking directions to the state to ensure that no illegal demolitions take place.
- BJP-JJP alliance wins 25 civic committees in Haryana municipal elections: While the Bhartiya Janata Party bagged 22 seats, the Jannayak Janata Party secured three seats.
- Actor Vijay Babu gets anticipatory bail with conditions till June 26 in rape case: The Kerala High Court has asked him to appear for interrogation on June 27.
- Sonia Gandhi requests Enforcement Directorate to postpone questioning in National Herald case: The central agency has issued summons to her to appear before it on Thursday.
- US comedian Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting minor in 1975: The complainant had filed a lawsuit in 2014 stating that the comedian sexually abused her in the Playboy Mansion when she was 16.