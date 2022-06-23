A look at the top headlines of the day:

Sanjay Raut asks MLAs to return to Mumbai, says Sena will consider quitting Congress-NCP alliance: He gave the rebel leaders a 24-hour deadline to come back from Guwahati, where they are camping with minister Eknath Shinde. Toll rises to 101 due to floods in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Silchar on Thursday: The deluge has adversely affected 54,57,601 persons across 32 districts of the state. Members favour K Palaniswami as sole leader in AIADMK council meeting, Panneerselvam walks out: The party has been facing an internal tussle for power between the two leaders. Sushant Rajput death: NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty and others in drugs case: The prosecution said it has kept all charges against the accused as mentioned in the chargesheet filed in March last year. Poliovirus found in sewage samples in London: Poliovirus found in sewage samples in London. Rupee hits all-time low of 78.32 against dollar: It had ended at the same value in the last session. Low voter turnout recorded in Punjab’s Sangrur bye-polls, highest in Tripura’s Jubarajnagar: A policeman was stabbed and a journalist was beaten up in Tripura. China’s exports to India rose by 45.51% in 2021-’22 despite border tensions, shows data: Notably, India’s exports to China grew by 0.61% in the same period. US Congresswoman introduces resolution about ‘worsening treatment’ of minorities in India: Ilhan Omar urged the US Secretary of State to designate India as a ‘country of particular concern’ because of its human rights record. Delhi LG suspends deputy secretary in CMO, two other officials for alleged corruption charges: BJP leader Adesh Gupta alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ‘silently watched the whole show’.