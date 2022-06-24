The toll due to a major earthquake in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan reached 1,150 on Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing the country’s state-run Bakhtar News agency.

At least 1,600 people were injured, said Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director of the Taliban-run agency.

Parts of Afghanistan were hit by an earthquake of 6.1-magnitude on Wednesday. The quake had struck about 44 kilometres from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.

On Friday, an aftershock in the same region killed five persons and injured 11 persons, according to the Associated Press. The US Geological Survey said the aftershock had a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale.

Video: Scenes of the aftermath of the major earthquake in #Afghanistan which killed over a thousand people and left many Afghans in the southeast homeless.#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/VpuU0btn6L — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) June 23, 2022

Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s disaster ministry, said that around 10,000 houses were completely or partially destroyed. He said the number of those injured was over 2,000, Reuters reported.

Haqqani also said that the Taliban administration does not have enough medical supplies to treat the injured.

“The health ministry does not have enough drugs,” Haqqani said. “We need medical aid and other necessities because it is a big disaster.”

He added that the Taliban administration has called off the search for any survivors. He did not elaborate on the reasons.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government reiterated its call for international aid.

“We call on natural disaster management agencies and the international community to provide immediate and comprehensive aid to the Afghan people,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry, said in a tweet.

So far, supplies have been sent by India, Pakistan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Other countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates have said that they are planning to send aid.