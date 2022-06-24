The big news: US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s Supreme Court dismissed Zakia Jafri’s plea on 2002 Gujarat riots, and Uddhav Thackeray criticised comments about his son’s popularity.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- US Supreme Court overturns landmark Roe vs Wade ruling that protected right to abortion: Now, individual US states can ban abortion.
- Zakia Jafri filed the petition to keep the pot boiling, says Supreme Court on 2002 Gujarat riots: The court dismissed the plea of the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri alleging that the SIT did not examine all the material in relation to the violence.
- Eknath Shinde’s son is an MP, should Aaditya Thackeray not grow, asks CM: The rebel Shiv Sena MLA has reportedly been upset with the popularity of the chief minister’s son in the party.
- Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office vandalised by SFI members, alleges Congress: Party leader KC Venugopal alleged that the staff members of the office were also attacked.
- Toll rises to 108 in Assam due to floods, situation remains critical in Silchar town: As of now, 30 out of the state’s 35 districts have been categorised as flood-affected.
- Covid-19 vaccines prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India in 2021, says The Lancet study: The figures are based on estimates of excess deaths that occurred during the pandemic.
- Afghanistan earthquake toll rises to 1,150: An aftershock in the same region of eastern provinces killed five persons and injured 11 persons on Friday.
- Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has confessed to planning Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, say Punjab Police: The singer was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.
- Nupur Sharma issued fresh summons by Kolkata Police for her remarks about Prophet Muhammad: The suspended BJP spokesperson had cited security concerns to skip a notice asking her to appear before the police by June 20.
- US Senate passes Bill to enhance background checks on gun buyers: If passed by the House of Representatives as well, the Bill would be the most significant firearms legislation in the country in nearly 30 years.