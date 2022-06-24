A look at the top headlines of the day:

US Supreme Court overturns landmark Roe vs Wade ruling that protected right to abortion: Now, individual US states can ban abortion. Zakia Jafri filed the petition to keep the pot boiling, says Supreme Court on 2002 Gujarat riots: The court dismissed the plea of the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri alleging that the SIT did not examine all the material in relation to the violence. Eknath Shinde’s son is an MP, should Aaditya Thackeray not grow, asks CM: The rebel Shiv Sena MLA has reportedly been upset with the popularity of the chief minister’s son in the party. Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office vandalised by SFI members, alleges Congress: Party leader KC Venugopal alleged that the staff members of the office were also attacked. Toll rises to 108 in Assam due to floods, situation remains critical in Silchar town: As of now, 30 out of the state’s 35 districts have been categorised as flood-affected. Covid-19 vaccines prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India in 2021, says The Lancet study: The figures are based on estimates of excess deaths that occurred during the pandemic. Afghanistan earthquake toll rises to 1,150: An aftershock in the same region of eastern provinces killed five persons and injured 11 persons on Friday. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has confessed to planning Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, say Punjab Police: The singer was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. Nupur Sharma issued fresh summons by Kolkata Police for her remarks about Prophet Muhammad: The suspended BJP spokesperson had cited security concerns to skip a notice asking her to appear before the police by June 20. US Senate passes Bill to enhance background checks on gun buyers: If passed by the House of Representatives as well, the Bill would be the most significant firearms legislation in the country in nearly 30 years.