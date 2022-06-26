The big news: BJP wins both Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh bye-polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sidhu Moose Wala’s latest song removed from Youtube in India, and Teesta Setalvad sent to police custody till July 2.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Chief Minister Manik Saha wins bye-poll in Tripura, BJP defeats Samajwadi Party in Rampur and Azamgarh: In Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann won from the Sangrur constituency.
- Sidhu Moose Wala’s latest song ‘SYL’ removed from Youtube after government’s complaint: The singer was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.
- Activist Teesta Setalvad sent to police custody till July 2 by Gujarat court: Setalvad was detained from her house in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.
- Centre provides Y-plus security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, say reports: Among those granted security does not include leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde.
- Teesta Setalvad’s detention by Gujarat Police is deeply concerning, says UN official: Mary Lawlor, the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, called the activist a strong voice against hatred and discrimination.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Adityanath’s helicopter makes emergency landing after bird hit in Varanasi: The BJP leader is safe and subsequently left for Lucknow on another aircraft.
- US president Joe Biden signs tougher gun control law, calls it ‘historic achievement’: The development comes amid a spate of mass shootings incidents in the country.
- ‘How long will you hide in Guwahati?’ Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asks rebel Maharashtra MLAs: Meanwhile, rebel leader Eknath Shinde said that he was seeking to ‘free the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks from the python-like grip of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’.
- Preventive detention law is exceptional, cannot be exercised routinely, says Supreme Court: The law strikes hard on the freedom and liberty of an individual, the judges said.
- Aaditya Thackeray asks rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to contest elections again, says will ensure their defeat: Eknath Shinde was offered the post of chief minister in May, the Maharashtra minister claimed.