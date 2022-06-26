A look at the top headlines of the day:

Chief Minister Manik Saha wins bye-poll in Tripura, BJP defeats Samajwadi Party in Rampur and Azamgarh: In Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann won from the Sangrur constituency. Sidhu Moose Wala’s latest song ‘SYL’ removed from Youtube after government’s complaint: The singer was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. Activist Teesta Setalvad sent to police custody till July 2 by Gujarat court: Setalvad was detained from her house in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Centre provides Y-plus security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, say reports: Among those granted security does not include leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde. Teesta Setalvad’s detention by Gujarat Police is deeply concerning, says UN official: Mary Lawlor, the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, called the activist a strong voice against hatred and discrimination. Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Adityanath’s helicopter makes emergency landing after bird hit in Varanasi: The BJP leader is safe and subsequently left for Lucknow on another aircraft. US president Joe Biden signs tougher gun control law, calls it ‘historic achievement’: The development comes amid a spate of mass shootings incidents in the country. ‘How long will you hide in Guwahati?’ Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asks rebel Maharashtra MLAs: Meanwhile, rebel leader Eknath Shinde said that he was seeking to ‘free the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks from the python-like grip of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’. Preventive detention law is exceptional, cannot be exercised routinely, says Supreme Court: The law strikes hard on the freedom and liberty of an individual, the judges said. Aaditya Thackeray asks rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to contest elections again, says will ensure their defeat: Eknath Shinde was offered the post of chief minister in May, the Maharashtra minister claimed.