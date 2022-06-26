Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday asked the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to contest elections in the state, PTI reported.

“We will ensure you are defeated,” the minister of tourism and environment said while addressing Shiv Sena workers at the party’s National Youth Executive meeting in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government is in the middle of a political crisis that began when minister Eknath Shinde reached Guwahati in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Assam from Gujarat on Wednesday morning with a group of rebel MLAs.

Shinde claims to have the support of 46 MLAs, including those from the Shiv Sena and Independent legislators. The rebel MLAs have been demanding that the Shiv Sena break its alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

In Sunday’s address, Thackeray also claimed that Shinde was asked whether he wished to become the chief minister by Uddhav Thackeray on May 20.

“But at that time, he [Shinde] did drama and started weeping,” Aaditya Thackeray said, according to ANI. “Just a month after, he broke into rebellion.”

He also said that a party “which is in power at the Centre and Assam” has kept the MLAs in a state that is witnessing heavy rain and floods.

Aaditya Thackeray added that some MLAs were shoved onto buses while being taken to Guwahati, according to NDTV.

“Now they [rebel MLAs] feel they have been kidnapped, he alleged. “Now they are prisoners there. These people should have the guts and come and talk face to face. Eknath Shinde had no guts to rebel in Thane. He went to Surat to rebel.”