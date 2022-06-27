The big news: ‘Alt-News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by police, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC allowed rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to respond to disqualification notices by July 12, and citizens called for release of activist Teesta Setalvad.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Journalist Mohammed Zubair arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments: His arrest comes five days after microblogging site Twitter received a request from the Union government claiming that his account violated Indian laws.
- Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs can respond to disqualification notices by July 12, says Supreme Court: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal had sought their response by 5.30 pm on Monday.
- Residents from 21 states, human rights group calls for release of activist Teesta Setalvad: Gujarat Police form SIT to probe case against Teesta Setalvad, ex-IPS officers
- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets Enforcement Directorate summons in money-laundering case: The development came at a time when the party has been alleging that Eknath Shinde’s revolt is a result of ‘pressure of ED, CBI and other central agencies’.
- Bihar Assembly adjourned after Opposition calls for discussion on Agnipath scheme: Congress also staged protests in several states against the recruitment initiative.
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19: On June 22, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari said they were infected with the virus.
- Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential elections: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders were present at Parliament to show their support.
- Aam Aadmi Party announces 300 units of free electricity from July 1 during annual Budget: Allocation to schools has been increased by 17% from last year. The agriculture sector has received Rs 11,560 crore.
- Rana Ayyub’s tweet on Gyanvapi mosque withheld by Twitter in India: The journalist had tweeted that a Varanasi court’s decision to allow a survey of the place of worship sets the stage for ‘demolition of yet another mosque’.
- Woman and her minor daughter gangraped in car, say Uttarakhand Police: The accused persons dumped them in a canal and fled from the scene, according to the authorities.