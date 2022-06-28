A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded journalist Mohammed Zubair to police custody for four days, Live Law reported. On Monday, a magistrate had sent him to police custody for a day after he was arrested for on charges of hurting religious sentiments for a tweet that he had posted in March 2018.

On Tuesday, the police produced Zubair at the Patiala House court and sought a five-day custody of the journalist. The police said that Zubair has been booked in other cases as well, ANI reported.

In court, the prosecution said the police need to recover Zubair’s laptop and other devices that were used to post the alleged objectionable tweet, Live Law reported.

Delhi Police seeks a 5-day further remand of Mohammed Zubair. Police say, other FIRs also registered against him in different matters. — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

The first information report against Zubair was based on a complaint by Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, who said he was monitoring social media when he came across the March 2018 tweet after a handle named Hanuman Bhakt raised objections.

The handle had posted only one message on the microblogging site until Monday evening and had only three followers.

The handle had taken objection to Zubair’s tweet, showing a hotel signboard with the name “Honeymoon Hotel” repainted to “Hanuman Hotel”. Social media users, however, pointed out that the image Zubair had posted is from a 1983 Hindi film.

‘Zubair’s tweet led to Twitter storm with hate speeches,’ say police

On Tuesday, a Delhi Police official said that the 2018 tweet posted by Zubair had led to a “Twitter storm with hate speeches, detrimental to communal harmony”, PTI reported.

“In such cases, finding the gadget used to post such tweets and the intention behind posting such a tweet is important,” said KPS Malhotra, the deputy commissioner of police (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations). “During questioning, he has been evasive on both the fronts. We found out that his phone was formatted. His evasiveness formed the grounds for his arrest.”

Malhotra added that the fact that the magistrate granted one-day custody on Monday showed that there was “some substance” to the case.

“If someone is booked in several cases it is our right to question him in all,” Malhotra told ANI. “...Calling it [the arrest] politically motivated doesn’t stand right. We will ask for more remand.”