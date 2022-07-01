Rajasthan on Friday transferred 32 Indian Police Service officers from Udaipur, including the inspector general and the superintendent of police, NDTV reported.

The transfers come in the aftermath of tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in the city on July 28. The killing was filmed by his assailants.

While Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar has been posted as the commandant of the 2nd Rajasthan Armed Constabulary in Kota, Inspector General Hinglaj Dan was given the charge of inspector general, Civil Rights, Jaipur, according to ANI.

Rajasthan | Udaipur SP Manoj Kumar transferred and posted as Commandant 2nd Battalion, RAC, Kota. IGP Udaipur Hinglaj Dan transferred and posted as IGP, Civil Rights, Jaipur.



Praful Kumar appointed as IGP, Udaipur range. Vikas Sharma to be the new Udaipur SP. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 1, 2022

Lal, a tailor, was killed for having shared a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now television in May.

The assailants, Ghouse Mohammed and Mohammed Riyaz Attari, were arrested by the police. A murder case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have been sent to judicial custody till July 13.

Following the murder, the Udaipur Police was criticised for failing to provide security to Lal even as he had complained of receiving threats over his social media post.

On Wednesday, the inquiry was taken over by the National Investigation Agency which is looking into the possible involvement of an organisation and international links in the murder.

On Thursday, two more persons were arrested from Udaipur in connection with the case, according to PTI. They were identified as Mohsin and Asif.

“They were co-conspirators of the murder of Kanhaiya,” an unidentified senior police official said. “They are being interrogated.”

On the same day, members of various Hindutva organisations carried saffron flags and shouted slogans during a rally in the city to protest against Lal’s murder.

The “Sarv Hindu Samaj” march was held from Udaipur’s Town Hall to the collectorate office. There were reports of stones being thrown during the protest. But, the police have not given an official statement on it.

Meanwhile, several Muslim groups denounced Lal’s killing saying it was against Islam.