The Centre has directed all social media platforms to remove all content that seems to “encourage/glorify/justify” the murder of an Udaipur tailor, whose videos were widely shared on the internet.

The notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on June 29 – a day after the murder – was made public on Friday.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was murdered on Tuesday and his killing was filmed by the assailants. He was killed for having shared a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now television channel last month.

The two killers, who identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, have been arrested.

In its notice, the information and technology ministry told the social media platforms that it has come across posts that glorified or justified the killing. The platforms should “proactively and immediately” remove all such posts “either in the form of a text message, audio, video, photo or any other form”, the notice stated.

Social media companies should pull down the content as part of their obligation of being intermediaries, the ministry added.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram told The Indian Express on Friday that the incident has been designated as “violating” on the two platforms.

“[We] are removing any content associated with it as per our community standards,” the spokesperson said.

Twitter and Koo did not respond to queries sent by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, two more persons, named Mohsin and Asif, have been arrested in connection with the murder, inspector general of the Udaipur range, Prafulla Kumar, told ANI on Friday. The two men were involved in the conspiracy and preparation behind the crime, the police officer said.

On Friday, Mohsin and Asif were sent to judicial custody for 14 days, ANI reported.