A National Investigation Agency court on Saturday remanded the four persons, accused of murdering an Udaipur tailor, in 10-day police custody, according to PTI.

On June 28, tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed for allegedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had made disparaging comments about Prophet Muhammad in May.

One of Lal’s assailants filmed the killing. A clip of two men purportedly claiming responsibility for the killing was shared online on the same day.

In the video, the men identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, brandished swords and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attari and Mohammad were arrested on the evening of June 28. Two others, Mohsin and Asif, were arrested on Thursday night.

They were produced before the court in Jaipur amid tight security arrangements on Saturday.

Several lawyers gathered on the court premises and shouted slogans. Agitators also attacked the four accused persons, according to ANI.